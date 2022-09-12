National Basketball to kickoff from Oct 3

KARACHI: The Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) has announced hosting the National Women’s Basketball Championship scheduled to be held on October 3-7, 2022 here at the Liaquat Gymnasium.

Talking to the media, FBBA General Secretary Dr Ouj-e-Zahoor said that Islamabad will face Lahore in the opening fixture ofthe championship on October 3.

“In total eight teams from across the country will fight for the top honour during the five-day event. Eight teams have been divided into two pools as Wapda, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Quetta are bracketed in Pool A while Army, Lahore, Peshawar and hosts Federal Basketball Association are placed in Pool B.”

Two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, which will be played on October 6 at the same venue while play-off for third position and final will be played on October 7, 2022.

Brig (r) Iftikhar Mansoor President and Khalid Bashir General Secretary of the Pakistan Basketball Federation have extended full support to the championship.

Schedule: October 3, 2022 (Day-1): Lahore vs Islamabad at 4pm; Karachi vs Rawalpindi at 5pm; Wapda vs Quetta at 6pm; Army vs Peshawar at 7pm.

October 4 (Day-2): Wapda vs Rawalpindi at 4pm; Army vs Islamabad at 5pm; Karachi vs Quetta at 6pm; Lahore vs Peshawar 7pm.

October 5 (Day-3): Wapda vs Karachi at 4pm; Rawalpindi vs Quetta at 5pm; Islamabad vs Peshawar at 6pm; Army vs Lahore at 7pm.

October 6 (Day-4): Winners Group A vs Runner-ups Group B at 5pm; Winners Group B vs Runner-ups Group B at 6pm. October 7 (Day-5): Third position playoff at 4pm; Championship Final at 6pm.