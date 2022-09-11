Transgender Act condemned

LAHORE : Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has termed the Transgender Act 2018 a shameful attempt to further the malevolent agenda of the West to malign family system in Pakistani society.

This malicious act passed in May 2018 is part and parcel of the social engineering programme of the West to destroy the social fabric and family structure of Pakistan, after the West has totally slaughtered its own moral values and family system decades ago, he said in a statement.

He said the western governments were making all possible attempts to destroy the family and social structure of Muslim countries. Shujauddin requested the Federal Shariat Court for the early completion of hearing on the petition against the Transgender Act 2018 and remove all provision in the act that are in contradiction to Islam.