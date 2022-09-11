CM enhances financial aid for flood victims

LAHORE : The Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has enhanced the financial aid for the flood affectees.

The commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan has said in this connection that financial assistance has now been increased from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for each flood affected family. The aid for reconstruction of flood damaged concrete homes has been scaled up from one lakh to 4 lakh. Likewise, the aid for reconstruction of flood damaged mud homes has been increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

Meanwhile, a delegation headed by a Pakistani national American businessman and a leader of the Democratic Party Tahir Javed called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here on Saturday.

A plan for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees and their settlement came under discussion during the meeting. Chief Minister apprised the delegation about the steps being taken by the Punjab government for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

Chief Minister while talking to the delegation said that the spirit of the Pakistani people residing in America to help their brothers and sisters who are stuck in a calamity is praise-worthy.

He apprised that we have given a special relief package for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees and vowed that we will not leave the flood affectees alone under any circumstance.

Chief Minister said that the pleasant memories of meeting with the American President are still fresh adding that the meeting with Joe Biden and his delegation at the Zahoor Elahi House with regard to promoting bilateral relations between the two countries was productive and held a beneficial discussion.

Chief Minister said that he welcomed the American aid being sent for the flood affectees. He stated that a flood has not wreaked such a havoc ever before in the history of Pakistan and informed that he has set up a Chief Minister Flood Relief Fund in which the philanthropists are generously contributing their donations.

The Pakistani national American businessman Tahir Javed announced to provide free solar pumps to the flood affected farmers and said that the Pakistani people residing in America will provide all possible assistance for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

Tahir Javed said that we are all standing with the flood affectees in their hour of distress and difficulty. He appreciated that the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi took prompt measures for the flood affectees adding that an effective strategy being adopted by the Chief Minister for the settlement of the flood affectees is highly commendable.

He said that undertaking such mega steps despite having scarce resources manifests clear proof of the wise and prudent strategy of Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi. Tahir Javed extended an invitation to the Chief Minister to visit USA.

The delegation was comprised of Farooq Arshad, Khawar Baig, Rehan Siddiqui, Amir Mehmood, Rao Khurshid, Shahid Bhindar and Dilawar. Principal Secretary to Chief Minister M Khan Bhatti and former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister GM Sikander were also present on the occasion.