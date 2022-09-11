Power outages protested in Bajaur

KHAR: The residents of Fajja area blocked the Bypass Road to protest the unscheduled electricity loadshedding in the district on Saturday.
Speaking at the protest-sin on the road, Awami National Party general secretary Nisar Baz Khan, Bjaaur Youth Jirga ex-chairman Wajid Ali Uthmani, Bahadur Khan and others said that Fajja was located just opposite the Civil Colony but they were subjected to worst kind of power loadshedding.
They said that people were faced with numerous problems, including acute shortage of potable water, halting of businesses and affecting routine life.
The speakers said that relevant authorities must stop frequent outages of electricity so that people at least get water for drinking and ablution at mosques.
They said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had a government from the last 9 years but the rulers did not get legal constitutional rights, including royalties on electricity, gas and other resources.
