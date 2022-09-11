Uni­ted Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the archaeological site - Mohen Jo Daro. APP

SUKKUR/ISLAMABAD: Uni­ted Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday said that the devastation caused by floods was beyond imagination.



He visited flood-affected areas in Sindh and Balochistan, stressing on developed nations to assist Pakistan as the international body’s help is “a drop in the ocean” compared to what was needed to rebuild.

Nearly 1,400 people have died in flooding that covers a third of the country — an area the size of the United Kingdom — wiping out crops and destroying homes, businesses, roads and bridges.

Guterres hopes his visit will galvanise support for Pakistan, which needs at least $10 billion to repair the damaged infrastructure.

Read more: ‘Unimaginable’, UN chief remarks on scale of flood devastations in Pakistan

The UNSG, in a conversation with journalists in Sukkur, said that there needs to be a serious discussion on loss and damages as “what the UN is doing in Pakistan is a drop in the ocean of what is needed”.

“We are perfectly aware of our limited capacity and our resources. But you can absolutely be sure about one thing as we are in total solidarity with the Pakistani people.”

The UN chief said that he will ask the international community to ensure that they help Pakistan “now” while vowing to raise awareness about the disastrous situation.

Pakistan receives heavy — often destructive — rains during its annual monsoon season, which is crucial for agriculture and water supplies. But downpours as intense as this year have not been seen for decades.

Read more: COAS says Dadu most-affected by recent floods

“It is not a matter of generosity, but a matter of justice,” he said, reiterating the UN’s commitment, strong support and solidarity with the flood-affected populace of Pakistan.

Guterres said that huge damages and losses were caused by the floods to human lives and properties. He stressed that the international community must realise the serious impacts of greenhouse emissions as nature was striking back in the form of natural calamities.

Greenhouse gases have accelerated climate change and the nations with larger greenhouse emission footprints must understand these issues, Guterres added.

António Guterres said the UN will strongly advocate for ‘debt swaps’, with IMF and World Bank through which developing countries like Pakistan instead of paying a debt to foreign creditors will be able to use that money to invest in climate resilience, investments in sustainable infrastructure and green transition of their economies.

He said, “We will go on strongly advocating for these solutions in the meetings with IMF and World Bank, which will take place soon. And, also in G-20 meeting.”

Speaking to journalists, alongside Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in Karachi, Guterres said, “We have declared war on nature and thus we see here in Pakistan that nature is striking back with devastating consequences.”

The UNSG said that he had seen many humanitarian disasters in the world but “have never seen climate carnage on this scale.”

“I have simply no words to describe what I have seen today,” he said after his tour of flood-affected areas in Sindh and Balochistan. He highlighted that the flood-hit area [in Pakistan] is three times the total area of his country — Portugal.

Guterres mentioned that the needs are enormous, therefore, he urged “massive and urgent financial support” for Pakistan.

“This is not just the question of solidarity or generosity, it is a question of justice Pakistan is paying the price of something that was created by others,” he maintained.

Pakistan expects to cut its GDP growth projection for the financial year 2022-2023 to 3 percent from 5 percent due to the losses, planning minister Ahsan Iqbal told an earlier news conference.

The United Nations has already launched an appeal for $160 million in aid to help Pakistan cope with the disaster.

In a tweet earlier, the UNSG said developing nations are paying a “horrific price” for the world’s reliance on fossil fuels. “Pakistan and other developing countries are paying a horrific price for the intransigence of big emitters that continue to bet on fossil fuels,” Guterres said.

“From Islamabad, I am issuing a global appeal: Stop the madness. Invest in renewable energy now. End the war with nature.”

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, along with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, visited the flood-affected Tehsil Usta Muhammad.

The chief secretary of Balochistan briefed the dignitaries on the devastation caused by the monsoon floods, and rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts in the province.

On the occasion, the prime minister, while speaking to the UN secretary-general, said that the relevant authorities faced huge difficulties in reaching the affected people in the remote areas of the province. He stated that floods had badly affected the road and rail infrastructure besides, damaging bridges.

The prime minister said that the rehabilitation of the flood affected people is a major challenge, the federal government is assisting the provinces and urged the international community’s support to overcome these challenges. He said that the province had its natural resources, and his government was focusing on the development of the province.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo informed the UN secretary general that they had utilised all the limited resources in the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

He appealed to the global community to extend financial help to support the flood affected people of the country.

Earlier, upon arrival, acting Governor Balochistan and Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo received the prime minister and UN secretary general.

Meanwhile, representatives of relief organisations and business personalities held a meeting with United Nations Secretary General António Guterres. President Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan Muhammad Abdul Shakoor informed UN Secretary General António Guterres about the deteriorating situation of the flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

The UN secretary general said that Pakistanis are a brave nation and this he knew from a long time ago when he was United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and used to visit Pakistan. He promised to enthusiastically run the campaign for the flood affected people of Pakistan and said that he had closely witnessed the commitment, courage and generosity of the Pakistani nation.