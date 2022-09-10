USAID official calls on COAS, voices grief over flood havoc

RAWALPINDI: Administrator USAID Ms Samantha Power called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ here on Friday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and collaboration in humanitarian measures were discussed. The administrator expressed grief over the flood devastation in Pakistan and offered sincere condolences to the victims’ families.

Meanwhile, announcing an additional aid of $20 million for Pakistan, the USAID official said, “During my time here, I’ve seen the staggering devastation of the floods up close.” This support brings total US assistance to $50 million and will help USAID reach even more people with emergency aid.

The US administrator offered full support to the people of Pakistan and appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for assisting civil administration and flood-affected victims in rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by recent floods. The COAS thanked the US for support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners shall be vital in the rescue and rehabilitation of victims.