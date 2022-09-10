Orange Line bus service opens today for public

In view of the flood catastrophe in the country, the Sindh government has decided to hold the inauguration ceremony of the Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) to be launched today (Saturday) with simplicity.

The Sindh information and transport minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said in a statement on Friday that the launch ceremony of the Orange Line BRT would be held in a simplistic manner without the usual fanfare.

He said the Orange Line bus service would be available to the public from Saturday. He added that the Orange Line BRTS constructed by the Sindh government reflected the vision of the Pakistan Peoples Part chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, about providing modern mass transit facilities to the people of Karachi.

The Orange Line BRT project has been named after the late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi. It connects Orangi Town with the Board Office intersection in Nazimabad via 3.88-kilometre-long dedicated corridor. The Orange Line bus service has five passenger

stations.