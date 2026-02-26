Martin Short's daughter Katherine's death takes shocking turn as terrific details emerge
Katherine Short was found dead at her home in Hollywood Hills on Monday, February 23
Katherine Short, the eldest daughter of comedian Martin Short, reportedly showed no sign she was struggling with mental health issues before taking her own life.
The social worker lived in the Hollywood Hills, California, and one of her neighbors revealed that the comedian’s 42-year-old daughter gave “no indication of struggle.”
“Depression is often a silent and hidden killer,” the neighbor told Us Weekly. “Katherine was a private person but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t friendly. She was quite outgoing."
“She would always said ‘Hi,'” continued the resident. “She was a voracious reader and could talk deeply about the books she’d read."
“She had the nicest, most beautiful orange tree in her front yard. It was the envy of all the neighbors. Somehow the bugs that affected our trees did not land in hers," added the neighbor.
"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short," the Short family said in its statement shared with People magazine at the time.
"The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world," they added.
