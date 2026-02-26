Australia’s former PM gives his honest take against the British monarchy: ‘It remains this anachronism’

Amid the fall out of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s issues with the police, allegations of misconduct and connection to a child sex offender, a statement has been issued by Australia’s former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

He made the admission alongside AFP just this Thursday and explained how its “more important” now than ever before for voters to consider ditching the British monarchy in favor of a head of state elected by its parliament.

The man who served from 2015 to 2018 is a republican and led the country’s Republic Movement's 1999 referendum, which ended unsuccessful in its efforts to replace the then-monarch, given that the country has been considered a British colony for more than 100 years at this point.

Now with decades having passed since then he’s turned to the outlet to say “I think a republic is more important than ever. The monarchy remains this anachronism.”

He’s even gone as far as to say he believes a changed now would definitely be backed by the people because “the virtue of having a republic in Australia is that it emphasizes the thing we have in common as Australians.”