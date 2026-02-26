'The Masked Singer's Snow Cone's identity revealed

The latest episode of The Masked Singer season 14 has unmasked another celebrity.

During the episode, Heidi Montag was unmasked and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg was the only the panellist who guessed it right, as Ken Jeong and Rita Ora thought it was Mandy Moore, while Robin Thicke guessed Meester.

Montag, who appeared as Snow Cone in her final performance, touched on the loss of her home in the Los Angeles wildfires in January 2025.

The 39-year-old American TV personality and singer, who shared the lost home with her husband Spencer Pratt, said, “The Spice Girls took over the world with girl power and left a legacy for generations to come. That’s all we can every ask for, something to pass on.”

It was the house Montage and her husband Pratt built with “love” for their sons Gunner Stone and Ryker and when they were making memories there, something completely devastating happened “without warning.”

They “lost everything. Photos, favorite toys, I mean, this is the home my kids came home to from the hospital. I get so emotional.”

Now building everything from scratch has “tested” her in ways she “could never imagine. But you know what I’m learning? Nothing good or bad lasts forever. But love is our legacy,” said the More Is More hitmaker.

It is pertinent to mention that Heidi Montag also referred to her music career and revealed when she was at the lowest point in her career because she “poured everything I had into it.”

“Even turned down a record deal with David Foster. But when I released it, nobody bought it. For years, I was devastated. But when I was at my lowest point, everyone rallied behind me. Fans started buying my music again. And this once again album became No. 1,” she shared.