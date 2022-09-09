Iqra varsity founder Hunaid Lakhani passes away

Renowned educationist and politician Hunaid Lakhani passed away on Thursday at a hospital in Karachi. He was 49.

Lakhani, the founder and chancellor of Iqra University, was suffering from the dengue fever. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital but was unable to recover, sources in his family said. His funeral prayers will be offered at Masjid-e-Saheem on Khayaban-e-Rahat on Friday after Asr prayers.

Following the news of Lakhani’s untimely death, a number of academics and politicians, including Pakistan’s president, expressed condolences. Lakhani and PTI MNA Alamgir Khan laid down the foundation of the FIXIT organisation.

Expressing his deep grief over his demise, President Arif Alvi prayed for the departed soul. “We must remember through these incidents that life is uncertain and short,” Alvi said. He said, “Very sad to hear about the death of my friend Hunaid Lakhani, Chairman & Founder of Iqra University.”

In a statement, the Coordination Committee of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan expressed its deep sorrow over Lakhani’s demise. The committee said the social and educational services of Hunaid Lakhani could never be forgotten.

The services he rendered for this city and the country were commendable, it said and prayed that Allah might grant the deceased a high place in his mercy and give patience to the Lakhani family. Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab also expressed condolences on the death of Hunaid Lakhani and said Lakhani had rendered significant services in the field of education. He established a university in Karachi, providing modern education.

Wahab said Lakhani was a compassionate, philanthropic and gentle-natured person. “May Allah forgive Hunaid Lakhani and grant patience to the family of Hunaid Lakhani.”

Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said Lakhani’s social and educational services could not be forgotten. Expressing grief over Lakhani’s demise, he prayed that Allah might raise the ranks of the deceased and grant him a high place in Jannat-ul- Firdous.

Pak Sar Zameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal said in a statement that the deceased’s services in the education and social sectors would be remembered for a long time. He expressed his condolences to the family of the late Lakhani and also prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased.

University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi also condoled the sudden demise of Hunaid Hussain Lakhani.

“May Almighty Allah forgive him and grant him a higher place in Jannah, and patience to his family to bear this irreparable loss,” Iraqi said. Expressing his profound grief over the demise of Lakhani, he said his social and educational services would be remembered forever.