Looted cash, weapons recovered

Islamabad : The Shalimar police team of Islamabad Capital police apprehended three members of criminal’s gang involved in numerous robberies and recovered looted cash, weapons and motorbike from their possession, a police public relations officer said.
Following the directions of the Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and on special orders of DIG (Operations), Islamabad capital police had started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens. He said the Shalimar police team under the supervision of SP (Saddar) used the latest technology and human resources and arrested three members of a notorious dacoit gang who were involved in a series of robbing
incidents and looting people outside the banks.
Police team also recovered looted cash, Rs4.05 million cash, motorbike and pistols with ammunition from their possession. Cases against nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.
