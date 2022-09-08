China mobilises resources for flood relief efforts

LAHORE:Chinese Consulate Lahore, together with the Chinese community in Lahore, has mobilised resources to help the flood relief and rehabilitation efforts. China also provided two batches of emergency humanitarian supplies in cash and in kind. More assistance will follow accordingly, said Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren while speaking on a webinar to commemorate 71th anniversary of establishment Pak-China Diplomatic Relations held under the auspices of Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR).

He said that China has shown its grief and sorrow over the losses of life and property expressing solidarity with Pakistan terribly hit by flash flood. “Very soon a new round of CPEC JCC meeting is to be convened and the agenda might touch upon the implementation of the Framework Agreements on Industrial and Agricultural Cooperation and people's livelihood projects,” he mentioned.

All the five CPEC-related mega projects in Punjab, he said, are either successfully accomplished or meeting their pronounced targets, yielding early harvests to mutual satisfaction. “Under the strategic guidance and strong leadership of President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shehbaz, the CPEC process has been further expedited with new Pakistan speed, entering a fast-track growth and expansion. The Karot Hydro-power plant began generating electricity, Gwadar port development produced substantive progress with East Bay Expressway operationalised,” he added. IIRMR chairman Muhammad Mehdi said, “Pakistan is currently suffering from a great natural calamity and ‘we are happy that our great friend and neighboring country China is standing by our side as always in this time of trouble. The messages sent by the Chinese leadership at this difficult stage are very hopeful for the Pakistani nation. Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed solidarity and said China will continue to provide urgently needed assistance, (and) support Pakistan in its disaster relief work.”

Prof Zhou Rong of Chong Yong Institute of Renmin University said, “It is indeed force majeure for Pakistan to suffer from the catastrophic flood this year, but China has also suffered from big catastrophic or greatest catastrophic floods over the years.” IIRMR President Yasir Habib Khan said that China is among those leading countries that rained down all out support at present flood-related rescue and relief tasks in Pakistan. It is high time while commemorating 71th anniversary of Pak-China relations to sign fresh “Charter of CPEC” to keep CPEC, unhurt from any external pressure and free from politicisation as Pakistan did in case of nuclear program.

Lahore Overseas Chinese Association (LOCA) President Luo Jianxue said over the past 71 years, the people of China and Pakistan have sincerely helped each other.