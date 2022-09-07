Pakistan connects with France through submarine cable

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan & East Africa Connecting Europe (Peace) Cable International Network Co. Ltd has completed the construction of a submarine cable infrastructure, providing connectivity from Karachi to Marseille, France.

The Pakistan-Egypt segment connects Karachi and Zafarana, Egypt, total length of which is 5,800 kms. The connectivity from Pakistan to France is now fully completed and ready for service. This was informed by the management of Peace Cable, whose officials held online and in-person meeting with PTA Chairman, Maj Gen. Amir Azeem Bajwa (retd) at the PTA headquarters. The delegation comprised Peace Management COO, Sun Xiaohua, Peace Management Director Zhang Donghai, Commercial Director Chirs Zhang, (Online) and Peace Cable Country Manager Pakistan, Shoaib Ashfaq Qureshi, (In-Person).

The delegation expressed interest in investment opportunities in Pakistan and discussed future plans for development of innovative digital and technology solutions to accelerate progress towards Digitally Connected Pakistan.

The Peace cable is a 15,000 km submarine cable from Pakistan to France, extended from Pakistan to Singapore for an additional 6,500 kms, with main trunk landing in Singapore, Pakistan, Kenya, Egypt and France and branches to the Maldives, Malta, Cyprus, etc. This submarine cable adds an ultra-fast, high capacity, low latency and redundant connectivity to Pakistan’s international connectivity.