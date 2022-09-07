World community provided $1.3bn help in 2010 floods

LAHORE: While there are reports that current floods in Pakistan are more devastating than the July 2010 disaster triggered by exceptional monsoon rains, the influx of foreign assistance is certainly not as benevolent as it was 12 years ago, when at least 1,985 people had perished and raging waters had directly affected about 20 million humans while inundating 37,000 square kilometres of land, archival knowledge reveals. In 2011, the total international aid from countries, NGOs and private individuals had rested at $1.3 billion, according to the ‘Encyclopedia Britannica’.

According to the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, the total economic impact was estimated at $10.4 billion or 5.7% of country’s GDP, though the Pakistani government said that economic losses were in excess of $43 billion.

Approximately 1.6 million houses were damaged or destroyed, an estimated 14 million people were left homeless, and around 5.4 million acres of crops were destroyed along with an estimated 1.2 million head of livestock. More than 10,000 schools and 500 clinics/ hospitals were ruined and 5,000 miles of railways and roads were swept away.

In 2010 Saudi Arabia contributed more than $361.99 million in relief, topping the list of all donating countries. Till August end, goods amounting to $40 million had been delivered and equipment worth another $67 million was in the pipeline.

A sum of $5.3 million was handed over to National Disaster Management Authority in cash. Two 100-bed mobile hospitals were also donated by the Saudi government. China dished out $47.1 million worth of supplies to Pakistan with $200 million more aid promised. China initially announced that it would provide emergency aid worth about $1.48 million.

The People’s Liberation Army donated another 10 million Yuan and the Chinese Red Cross gave $50,000 in cash to Pakistan. Later, Beijing announced more humanitarian aid worth $7.35 million, bringing the total official Chinese relief aid to more than $10.3 million.

A 60-member Chinese rescue team had also set up tents and field hospitals to provide medical services to victims. Another aid package of 200 million Yuan followed in September 2010. The total Chinese total contribution hence reached $50 million with another batch of $200 million promised. China also dispatched four of its helicopters for search and rescue.

The United States pledged 56,000 ready meals, 12 temporary bridges and two water-filtration-plants as part of a $10 million aid. US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, personally donated $10 for flood-relief in an effort to encourage people.

In August, US announced another $20 million, taking its flood related help to $55 million. It then increased its support to $71 million, besides providing eight helicopters to assist Pakistan Army.

Within days, the US increased its aid to $84 million. Through the World Health Organization, it also delivered $3 million to expand the capacity of Pakistan’s Disease Early Warning System and to establish the first 15 treatment centres for water-borne illnesses. By August end, the United States assured an additional $60 million to the UN flood relief effort in Pakistan, bringing its total contribution to $150 million.

The UAE had sent a team of 42 troops along with a fleet of helicopters that evacuated 3,000 people. The UAE Force in Afghanistan distributed 30 tonnes of relief material. It also pledged to donate $5 million for the flood relief. A telethon campaign by the UAE Red Crescent raised $21 million.

The wife of the founder and the first president of UAE personally donated five million dirhams. The Red Crescent also dispatched 70 tons of essential supplies.

Two ships carrying basic necessities worth $10 million also reached Pakistan. The country pledged to build an $8 million village in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa to accommodate 140,000 people. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed also announced the vaccination of 750,000 children in Sindh. UAE then launched a $100 million project for assisting victims.

Turkiye (then Turkey) donated five million Euros initially, in addition to 115 tonnes of humanitarian aid. It then provided 13 million Euros and issued a rallying cry for a large-scale relief effort, sending 4,800 tonnes of aid material and a train loaded with essential items, which were collected by Turkey’s Sabah newspaper, Red Crescent and ATV news channel. The aid comprised 300 prefabricated houses, 2,000 food parcels and 930 sacks of flour etc. Turkish business community in Belgium also donated 30,000 euros. Overall, the country donated $11 million.