Slovak govt loses majority

BRATISLAVA: Liberal ministers in the Slovak cabinet resigned on Monday in a move that could hinder the work of the anti-corruption government that has lost its parliamentary majority.

The foreign, education, and justice ministers quit on Monday, following the resignation of their party chairman, Economy Minister Richard Sulik. "With the resignation of these ministers we are entering the period of minority governance," Prime Minister Eduard Heger told journalists on Monday.

Sulik, leader of the liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party, last week resigned from his position and demanded the resignation of Finance Minister Igor Matovic. "We will be a constructive, professional, but also tough opposition," Sulik told journalists on Monday.

Sulik has often clashed with Matovic, the former prime minister, who resigned last year due to a previous government crisis. The Slovak governing coalition now no longer has a majority in the 150-member parliament. The remaining three parties will only have 70 seats. "When approving laws in the parliament, we will compete for the votes of the members of the democratic parties," Heger said.