Rallies over relief

This refers to the letter ‘Imran dithers’ (September 4, 2022) by SRH Hashmi. The writer suggests that Imran Khan’s priority towards rallies over helping flood victims shows his insensitivity.
The fate of a nation depends on the personality of its leaders. We must start giving power to those who prioritize the need of the hour rather than empowering those who flaunt their arrogance and lack of empathy.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
