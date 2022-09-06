Karachi in the dark

The frequent breakdowns of power supply in Karachi are incredibly disruptive for the people of the city. Despite several promises made by authorities, loadshedding prevails.
K-Electric seems indifferent to the difficulties of the people. We must by all means, get rid of loadshedding. The government authorities must take immediate action against this practice.
Aisha Ansari
Karachi
