Japan hands over flood-relief goods to NDMA

ISLAMABAD: Japan on Sunday handed over emergency relief goods comprising tents and plastic sheets to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan Office Kinoshita Yasumitsu and Consul General of Japan in Karachi Odagiri Toshio were present on the occasion.

On August 29, Japan decided to provide these goods through JICA, based on a request from Pakistan. The first batch of the goods, which was handed over earlier on August 31, was distributed in Balochistan.

Talking to the media, Odagiri said Japan was deeply saddened by the widespread damage in Pakistan caused by the unprecedented flooding, which has surpassed even the devastating floods of 2010 and hoped that these goods would help the victims.

He said that Japan would continue to work closely with Pakistan and the Japanese Embassy and JICA would cooperate with each other to respond to the situation. Representative of NDMA, Muhammad Muazzam Zaman thanked Japan’s assistance for flood-affected people.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed his gratitude to Chinese leadership and people for their relief assistance for flood victims in Pakistan.

A planeload from Türkiye also landed in Karachi with flood relief goods. This is one of the 12 planeloads pledged by the Turkish authorities for the assistance of flood affected people of Pakistan. On the occasion, assistant consul general of Türkiye, officials of NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ASF were present at the airport. Meanwhile, senior political leader Jahangir Tareen Khan announced an aid of Rs100 million for the flood-victims across the country. Aid items for the flood-affected areas by the senior politician include rations, tents, tarpaulins, mosquito nets, feminine hygiene kits and cash.

Encouraging people to help the flood victims, Jahangir Tareen said that businessmen and philanthropists across the country should come forward for the aid of flood victims. He emphasised the need of a concerted national effort to help the millions of Pakistanis affected by floods. “We all have to play our part,” he said.

Earlier, four planeloads of relief goods from the UAE and Qatar arrived to help the flood victims in Pakistan.

The planes carrying relief goods have arrived at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, from Doha and the UAE while the latter has also provided a field hospital to deal with the water-borne diseases among the victims. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed relief goods from the friendly Muslim countries. Pakistan is receiving flood relief goods globally, especially from Qatar, the UAE, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has assured all-out support for the flood-affected people in Pakistan.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities had contacted Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and pledged 20 aircraft carrying relief items for flood victims.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan appealed to Pakistani-American community to wholeheartedly contribute in flood relief operations in Pakistan. He said vibrant, successful Pakistani diaspora is a dependable asset and binding force between the two countries.

Emphasising their role in solidifying bonds of friendship between Pakistan and the United States, he said, “Pakistani diaspora is the connective tissue between the two countries and doctors are the core of that community.”

Pak ambassador made these remarks at the Annual Retreat of Dow Graduate Association of North America (DOGANA) in Washington which was attended by prominent physicians and doctors from the United States and Canada.

He urged Pakistani-American physicians to come forward and play their role in the national development of Pakistan. He particularly urged the youth to take lead in lifting the profile of growing Pakistani diaspora in the United States and assured them of Embassy’s continued cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Pak envoy apprised the audience of the widespread destruction caused by the unprecedented floods in Pakistan and the requirements for assistance for the rehabilitation of the affected people and infrastructure. Highlighting that Pakistani diaspora in the United States has always been at the forefront in helping their brothers and sisters in Pakistan, recalling their contribution in past calamities of the 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods, he said, “The country has not forgotten your timely support and generous philanthropy.”

The ambassador also apprised the audience about the ongoing processes for continued placement of Pakistani doctors in the United States and assured them complete cooperation and support. Ambassador Masood Khan appreciated the president and leadership of DOGANA for their contribution.

While appreciating the role and support of Ambassador Khan, President of DOGANA thanked him and the embassy for their proactive role in engaging the community.Meanwhile, an urgent appeal for flood relief was launched on Fox News to US philanthropists and civic organisations to step forward and help the flood victims of Pakistan.

The appeal was made by renowned anchor Tom Fitzgerald during his live interview with Masood Khan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, on his programme “On the Hill.” Tom Fitzgerald, in his introductory remarks, said that flooding in Pakistan has caused a catastrophic damage, killing nearly 1,300 people with one third of the country underwater.

Expressing condolences over the huge losses, Tom said, “We have certainly had catastrophic flooding in our country as well too but, we see, on a human scale in your country right now, something that is unfathomable.”