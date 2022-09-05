Wasa finalises desilting plan for 2022-23

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has finalised its desilting plan for the year 2022-23 for the provincial capital. This plan was finalised in a meeting chaired by Managing Director Wasa Ghafran Ahmed here on Saturday.

DMD Abdul Latif, Director Sohail Qadir Cheema, Faisal Khurram, Raheel Ashraf, Adeel Sharif, Mian Hamid Lal and other officers participated in the meeting. All the town directors presented detailed desalination plan of their respective areas. Managing Director Wasa Ghafran Ahmed said as per the proposed plan, the desalting will be completed in a phased manner in the provincial capital. He said that similarly all disposal stations, drains and underpasses would be desalinated in a phased manner.

MD Wasa said the plan was made in advance so that the desilting process of sewerage lines and drains will be completed before the next monsoon season. He directed all the town directors to complete desalination under their personal supervision. He added that O&M Wing should convey desalting report to GIS Wing on daily basis. Meanwhile, in another meeting, MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed reviewed the weekly performance of Wasa’s development projects and operations. He passed instructions to start work on approved development schemes from Sept 15, 2022. He also ordered timely completion of sewage and water schemes in various areas.

“Slowness, delay and malfeasance in development projects will not be tolerated at all,” MD Wasa warned and sought detailed report of the ongoing schemes and sewerage projects from all directors of Wasa. MD Wasa directed that under Wasa’s “One Line One Street” project; all old lines should be disconnected. He also directed the officers to be active all the time for anti-dengue campaigns.