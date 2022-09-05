Reforming parties

The functions political parties perform in a democracy are numerous and vital to the health of the political process. They select, train and finance the future leaders, while also coming up with policy platforms that will define the course of society. In addition, parties play an important role in fostering political engagement among the public, particularly at the grassroots level, ensuring that the people remain a part of the governing process. It is this latter function in which Pakistani political parties fall criminally short. Our parties lack internal democratic mechanisms; controlled by hereditary dynasties, leaders are picked from a small elite, discouraging the participation of the people in party politics.

Solving this quandary may require mandating political parties to conduct free and transparent internal elections, lifting the veil of palace intrigues. Any and all ranks, from the highest to the lowest, should be open to all party members regardless of socio-economic background, with an emphasis on quotas for women, religious and ethnic minorities and the underprivileged. It may also be helpful if parties maintained a public register of their members. Furthermore, state funding of elections would curtail the influence of moneyed interests, which are prone to corrupt the democratic process. These reforms will strengthen both our parties and our democracy.

Asad Sajjad

Jacobabad