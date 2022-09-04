Govt believes in merit: Cheema

LAHORE :Omer Sarfraz Cheema, Adviser on Information to the Punjab Chief Minister, said Saturday the government would support genuine newspapers and ensure transparency in distribution of advertisements to these publications.

He was interacting with Punjab-based member publications of APNS. He stated that print media must also develop an appropriate mechanism to counter fake news. “The newspaper industry comprises most educated professionals who play the role of a watchdog for society. Therefore, publishers and journalists carry responsibility. We are a media-friendly government and will support the genuine press in the Punjab,” he added.

In his remarks, APNS President Sarmad Ali highlighted the issues faced by newspapers in Punjab. Jamil Athar, Mumtaz Tahir and Munir Jilani highlighted the issues of the regional press in Punjab. The meeting was also attended by Awais Khushnood, Irfan Athar, Furqan Hashmi, Bilal Mehmood, Mohsin Sayal, Noorullah, Waqaruddin and Tanvir Shah. Provincial Secretary Information Raja Mansoor was also present.