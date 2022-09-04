PBA holds General Council meeting

KARACHI: Punjab Boxing Association (PBA) held an emergent General Council meeting at Lahore on Saturday with its president Khalid Mahmood in the chair.

The attendees expressed their solidarity with those affected by the floods. The house decided to extend all possible support to flood affected people.

The council deliberated on various issues including the organisation of events at the provincial level, adoption of the latest and modernised governance practices and measures to strengthen athletes, coaches and technical officials in their endeavors to promote boxing.

Affiliation was granted to Gujrat Divisional Boxing Association, a newly established division of Punjab. Those attended the meeting are: Khalid Mahmood (PBA chairman), Azam Khan Kalair, Lt Col Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung, Syed Jamshaid Khalid Kazmi, Syed Shahid Hussain, Nazia Batool, Jalal Badar, Tariq Mehmood, Kalsoom Munir, Rana Antash Haider, Ahmed Hassan Mutto, Liaqat Ali Butt, Iffat Ayesha, Sohail Gujjar, Fazal Akram, Asma Akram,, Sajjad Khattak, Rashid Minhas, Raja Atif Riaz, Esma Atif, Muhammad Azam, Raheel Ansari, Raheela, Muhammad Tariq, Chaudhry Abdul Haq, Parvaiz Paracha, Rizwan Mehboob, Rashid Bashir, Rizwan Ullah Khan, Zubair Rasheed, Noman Kareem.