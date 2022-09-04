Point taken

To my utmost astonishment, in every single political event held by Imran Khan since his ouster, he barely describes the work accomplished during his tenure as prime minister. Rather, he is just focused on blaming the current government for everything. The people of Pakistan are not benefiting from these accusations, everything to be said about the PDM and their crimes has already been said and heard, and there is no point in repeating it further. Instead, people need the former PM to dedicate himself to alleviating the suffering caused by the recent floods and the government’s mismanagement of the disaster. People are homeless and desperate for food, medicine and shelter. They should be every politician’s top priority.

Pehlaj Kumar

Karoondi