MAP appoints new executive director

KARACHI: Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) has appointment Syed Ali Hasan Naqvi as its new executive director, a statement said on Saturday.
“We are very excited to welcome Ali to our organisation,” said Talib Karim, president of MAP, adding, “Ali brings a wealth of experience from the organisations he has worked for in the past and that will be of benefit to MAP.”
According to MAP's statement, Ali Hasan Naqvi has 30 years of extensive experience in leadership, strategy, public relations, marketing and communication in the fields of publishing, education and public relations. He has served as office bearer of All Pakistan Newspapers Society, office bearer of the Marketing Association of Pakistan and a council member of the Pakistan Institute of International Affair.
