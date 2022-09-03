Jadeja ruled out of Asia Cup

DUBAI: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament with a knee injury, the country’s cricket board said Friday.
Jadeja, a left-hander who bats in the middle-order and bowls spin, played a key role in India’s victories over Pakistan and Hong Kong to make the Super Four stage.
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel will replace Jadeja in the squad ahead of Sunday’s clash against either Pakistan or Hong Kong.
“Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament,” the Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) said in a statement.
They added Patel would join the team soon in Dubai.
Jadeja made 35 and put on a key 52-run stand with Hardik Pandya as India chased down 148 with two balls to spare against Pakistan.
He then returned figures of 1-15 while bowling in his side’s 40-run win over Hong Kong.
The six-nation Asia Cup tournament, hosted by the United Emirates, is a warm-up for this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia starting next month.
