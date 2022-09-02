Marble factory owners protest suspension of power supply

JAMRUD: Marble factory owners staged a sit-in outside Warsak grid station in protest against suspension of power supply to their industries.

Member Provincial Assembly Nisar Mohmand, Amir Arif Haqqani of Mohmand district and hundreds of marble factory owners and workers participated in the sit-in.

On the occasion, Nisar Mohmand said that instead of creating employment opportunities, jobs were being taken away from the tribal people under a conspiracy.

Marble Factories Union president Haji Khan Mir Mulagori said that electricity supply to hundreds of marble factories had been stopped since August 26, 2022.

Discussing the reasons, he alleged that illegal demands were being made by Tesco to the factory owners. He said the factory owners had taken a stay order from the high court against taxes, but claimed that the Tesco chief was now committing contempt of court.

He said that there are more than 271 marble factories across Mulagori area in Khyber district, where more than 10,000 workers are working, but the blackout had rendered the workers jobless.