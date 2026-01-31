Kristian Bush takes pride in Sugarland's music: 'This mattered'

Kristian Bush recently got candid and opened up about his career with Sugarland.

At the Your Roots Are Showing conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the 55-year-old American singer-songwriter and record producer talked about the fans of Sugarland.

Bush told PEOPLE magazine, "I watched people in their 40s, 50s, and 60s while we're playing the music to them. I can tell that they are at the age they are right now, but their body completely changes to when they first heard our music."

"So, they move differently, they sing differently, their eyes sparkle at a different age. To see that, I realized, 'Oh, this mattered,'" he added.

These reactions strengthen the Something More hitmaker’s belief in the enduring power of music that he and Jennifer Nettles made together.

Referring to the timeless quality that Sugarland's music possesses, Bush explained, "We didn't really use instruments that were time-specific. The music itself wasn't referencing things of time. And I didn't realize that was that important until now ... that, 'Wow, that stuff will outlast you.’”

"If you keep reducing the sauce down until it's just its ingredients, which is rhythm, melody and maybe a guitar, it's unbelievably repeatable whenever it happens," the Everybody Gotta Go Home hitmaker stated.