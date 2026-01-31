Kenan Thompson on his departure from 'Saturday Night Live': 'It's always sad'

Kenan Thompson is thinking about his last day on the Saturday Night Live stage.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 47-year-old American actor and comedian reflected on his upcoming departure from the late-night live sketch comedy variety show.

Thompson, who has been serving as a main cast member since he joined Studio 8H in 2003 during season 23, told the outlet that he often thinks about life after he will exit the show.

He said, "I definitely do. It's, it's gonna suck. There's just so many layers to it. It's not just the on-screen that you see in that one, you know, camera shot. It's so many people behind the scenes and years and years and years with each one of those people. So, it's gonna be a lot."

The Kenan and Kel star continued, "I might have to just rip the bandaid and run out the back door and not say nothing to nobody and just write letters."

Referring to Bowen Yang’s exit from Saturday Night Live, Thompson admitted that “it’s usually always sad” when a team member leaves the show.

He explained, "It's tough for me because I have yet to have the moment. You know, if I was on the other side of it, I'd be a little more like, 'Yeah, you know, it's all good,' like, 'Shake it off' kind of thing.”

“But, like, I'm dreading the moment. I might collapse in the moment because it's been so many years and so many relationships and just...,” Thompson, the author of children's book Unfunny Bunny, noted.