How did Catherine O’Hara die?

"Home Alone" actress Catherine O’Hara died at the age 71 on Friday, prompting an outpouring of tributes led by her co-star Macaulay Culkin and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

A representative from the office of her manager Marc Gurvitz confirmed the death of O'Hara, who earned the 2020 Emmy for best comedy actress, helping to propel "Schitt's Creek" to TV awards season dominance at the 2021 Golden Globes.

The BBC, citing a statement from Creative Artists Agency, reported she died on Friday at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness.

O'Hara portrayed Kate McCallister, the mother of Macaulay Culkin's character in the movie "Home Alone," and Delia Deetz in the film "Beetlejuice." Culkin paid homage to O'Hara on the social media platform Instagram.

"Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later," Culkin wrote alongside images of the two of them.

O'Hara was born on March 4, 1954, and grew up in Toronto as the sixth of seven children. She began her acting career in 1974 as a cast member of the improvisational theater troupe called "The Second City" in Toronto.

Two years later the troupe created the sketch comedy television show "SCTV," which often featured O'Hara's performances.

She offered her voice for numerous animated projects, including Sally in "The Nightmare Before Christmas," Pinktail in "The Wild Robot," Brook Ripple in "Elemental" and multiple voices in "Frankenweenie," including Mrs. Frankenstein.

Citing her agency People reported that she died following a brief illness, but no official medical cause of death has been released by her family or doctors.

The outlet reported that emergency responders were called to her home early that morning due to breathing difficulties, and she was taken to the hospital in serious condition before passing later that day.

Some reports mention speculation about health issues, including unverified claims of cancer treatment, but none of that has been officially confirmed by her representative.

The specific medical cause hasn’t been made public.