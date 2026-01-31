Britney Spears' extreme financial crisis comes to light

Britney Spears has stirred fresh concerns about whether she has spent all the fortune she earned over the years.

Radar Online spilled that the 44-year-old American singer continues to spend large amounts of what once was a massive wealth when she is on the verge of financial collapse.

The IRS claimed that Spears has to pay $600,000 back in taxes and penalties, giving fuel to fears that she could end up totally broke and homeless.

An insider told the outlet, "People around Britney are seriously alarmed because this isn't just about one tax bill or a bad month.”

"The money has been flying out the door for a long time and it's finally catching up with her."

"But when anyone tries to talk sense to her about her spending, she brushes them off and acts like they're crazy to worry that she'll ever run out of cash," stated the source.

The Hold Me Closer crooner likes going on a five-star vacation with her whole entourage. She does not think twice before booking $50,000 worth of private plane for a trip to Mexico and booking a $20,000 villa just for a night.

Per the insider, "She insists on living like she's still on top of the world, including footing the bill for all her so-called friends who never seem to leave.”

"She's pulled millions from pension and savings accounts, borrowed against the house, and piled up debts that still haven't been settled.”

"Unless something changes fast, she really could burn through everything she has left and lose her house," the source concluded.