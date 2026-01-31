Jay-Z takes big hit on Instagram after new Epstein files release

Shortly after reports emerged that rapper Jay-Z was mentioned in the Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein, claims were made that the rapper not only lost over 100,000 followers on Instagram but some big celebrities also unfollowed him.

A look at his account shows that Jay-Z currently has one million followers, with his wife Beyoncé, Lindsay Lohan, Diddy, Ivanka Trump, and Kris Jenner still following him.

Speculation were also made that Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Apple Music and NFL accounts also unfollowed him.

While it's unclear if these accounts unfollowed him due to his mention in the Epstein files, or if they were following him to begin with, it's become clear they are not in the list of people who're currently follow him.

According to a document, a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein in Jeffrey Epstein’s Florida mansion while Jay-Z allegedly looked on, according to a chilling document released by the US Department of Justice.

The alleged incident happened in 1996, when the victim, whose name was redacted, said she was “abducted” from her home by a stranger, according to an FBI intake form dated July 2019.

She “later awoke in the presence of Harvey Weinstein and Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) while Weinstein had inserted his fingers into [redacted],” according to the unsubstantiated allegations.



