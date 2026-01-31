Eminem fans breathe sigh of relief after Epstein files release

The latest release of millions of new files related to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came as a relief to Eminem fans after learning that the documents had no mention of Marshall Mathers.

The files were released by the US Justice Department on Friday. The documents included mentions of many prominent figures in politics, business and entertainment, including rapper Jay-Z.

During recent online protests against ICE crackdown in Minneapolis that killed two people, Eminem was accused of being in the files by Donald Trump supporters the rapper's fans had shared old videos of Slim Shady attacking the Republican.

Commenting on those videos, Trump supporters said Eminem should be the last person to target the president because he was on Jeffrey Epstein's files.

The claims that Eminem's name appeared in Jeffrey Epstein files released by the US Justice Department are incorrect.

Some claims reference a "Marshall" in documents, but it's not Marshall Mathers, the real name of the "Lose Yourself" rapper.

Epstein was found hanged in his jail cell in 2019. While his death was ruled a suicide, it has engendered years of conspiracy theories, some of which Trump himself amplified to his own supporters during his 2024 campaign.



