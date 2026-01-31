Epstein files show Jay-Z was not part of Epstein circle

The US Justice Department on Friday published millions of new files related to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a reflection of the elite circles Epstein inhabited, the documents included mentions of many prominent figures in politics, business and entertainment, including US rapper Jay-Z.

The artists name appears only in very specific, limited context as it comes from FBI intake/crisis reports, calls made by members of the public to the agency FBI hotline in 2019, not from verified investigative evidence in Epstein’s own flight logs, personal address books, or official case files.

According to experts, these intake reports are essentially unverified telephone tips recorded by law enforcement.

They sometimes include allegations, memories, or claims from callers that were never corroborated, investigated, or resulted in charge.

In one such intake report, a caller claimed that, in or around 1996, she thought she woke up in a situation involving Harvey Weinstein and Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) after alleging she had been drugged.

The information came from a hotline tip and was not part of evidence collected as part of a criminal investigation.

Jay-Z's name appears only in an unverified hotline complaint and it does not mean Jay-Z was part of Epstein’s circle, charged, or formally investigated in connection with Epstein’s crimes.

Epstein was found hanged in his jail cell in 2019. While his death was ruled a suicide, it has engendered years of conspiracy theories, some of which US President Donald Trump himself amplified to his own supporters during his 2024 campaign.