'RHONJ' Dolores Catania spills key details of son Frankie's upcoming wedding
'RHONJ' Dolores Catania shares her Frankie with her ex-husband Frank
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) star Dolores Catania has shared insight into son Frankie Catania’s wedding.
For those unaware, Frankie proposed to Nicole Perricho inside St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City on February 22, 2025.
Taking to Instagram the very next day, the lovebirds shared the news of their engagement.
At a New York City screening of The Wrecking Crew on Thursday, January 15, the 55-year-old American television personality shared with PEOPLE magazine an update on Frankie’s wedding ceremony, especially the date and venue.
Dolores said, "My son is getting married on Aug. 1, little Frankie and Nicole. That's gonna be in Portugal."
On PodcastOne’s On Display with Melissa Gorga podcast in March 2025, the father of Frankie, Frank Catania, talked warmly about his son’s fiancée and said he would wholeheartedly welcome her into the family.
"I couldn't have asked for a better future daughter-in-law. She's awesome,” he said at that time.
Dolores and Frank tied the knot in 1994 but annulled their marriage in 1998. Since their divorce, the ex-spouses have maintained a strong co-parenting relationship.
It is pertinent to mention that Frank has been married to Brittany Mattessich since November 2024.
