Sydney Sweeney gets playful dating response: Read here

Puka Nacua tries his luck with Sydney Sweeney

Three qualities a man must have to date Sydney Sweeney: athletic, adventurous, and family-orientated.



The megastar herself describes these traits; she says she wants them in her ideal partner.

“Athletic and outgoing and funny. I’m a sporty girl, so someone needs to be able to climb a mountain with me, go skydiving with me,” the Housemaid star recently told Cosmopolitan.

“And someone who loves their family. I love myself a man…oh, wow, when you print that, you won’t hear the inflection in my voice.”

Puka Nacua, who is a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, believes he may fit the requirements.

Taking to X, he shares a playful tweet, writing, “Love skydiving." It is not clear whether Sweeney has seen the post.

In the meantime, the actress is said to be dating businessman Scooter Braun. According to People, the pair began dating last September.

What reportedly started as "casual" dating has turned into what a source earlier told the outlet: a strong relationship.

"Things between them are great. They’re in a committed relationship, and things are serious," the insider concluded.