Photo: Bella Hadid's ex boyfriend Adan Banuelos arrested

Bella Hadid’s reported ex-boyfriend Adan Banuelos was arrested in Texas in the early hours of Saturday morning for public intoxication.

As per TMZ, the award-winning cowboy and horse trainer was taken into custody after what appeared to be a night of heavy partying on Friday.

TMZ reported that Banuelos has since bonded out of Parker County Jail after paying a $386 fee.

For those unversed, Hadid and Banuelos began dating in the fall of 2023 following her split from art director Marc Kalman.

Romance rumours first sparked when the pair were spotted together in Fort Worth, Texas, in October 2023, as reported by TMZ at the time.

Hadid later confirmed details of how they met, revealing in a 2025 interview with British Vogue that the two crossed paths at a horse show in Texas after she relocated there.

After parting ways with the cowboy, the supermodel is "doing her best to stay positive and distract herself."

"She's been staying busy with work and spending time with close friends," the tattler noted.

The supermodel "is still processing the breakup since it was a very serious relationship."⁠