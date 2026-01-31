Jennifer Lawrence opens up about her 'happy place'

Jennifer Lawrence recently got candid and revealed what her new “happy place” is.

At the 92NY Kaufmann Concert Hall on January 7, the 35-year-old American actress and producer conversed with Josh Horowitz about her new horror comedy, Die My Love.

Lawrence, who played Grace opposite Robert Pattinson in the 2025 Die My Love, admitted that intense characters relax her.

“Was there a ‘Kardashian tent’ on this one, or something comparable?” Horowitz asked, alluding to the space where The Hunger Games star used to watch The Kardashians to “decompress” when she was filming her film Mother! in 2017.

She said, “I didn’t have a 'Kardashian tent' on this one,” and went on to explain, “My baby died in that movie, and I had never done something that dark, like to imagine feeling something that dark, so I had this tent."

Lawrence continued, "I mean, I would have a tent anyway because there were, like, hundreds of extras. So, just in between for me to go sit and eat in peace.”

“But I had Kardashians playing on the laptop and gumballs and it just kind of turned into a happy place,” the American Hustle actress noted.

Horowitz asked Lawrence about her recent “happy place,” and she named another reality television series.

“Probably Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. I think that's just perfection, and the way it ended. Yeah, it would probably be that,” she unveiled.