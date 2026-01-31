Tickets sold out at exhibition ahead of Kate Middleton's 'secret' visit

Kate Middleton on Saturday travelled to Winchester to attend The Beauty of The Earth exhibition as part of royal duties.

Although royal visits are often kept under wraps till the last minute, the exhibition's website wrote before Kate's arrival, "Due to exceptionally high demand, Saturday 31 January is now sold out."

It said, "There is some availability on Sunday 1 February and on Monday - Wednesday, the final days of the exhibition."

The Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a video of Kate Middleton with her personal message.

Princess Kate said, "My thanks to the team at The Arc in Winchester. It was inspiring to see how they have placed creativity at the heart of the community and made art widely accessible.

The Beauty of The Earth exhibition was a powerful reminder of the connection between nature, creativity and craft. C"

The Princess of Wales was not accompanied by her husband, Prince William, during her journey to Winchester, some 97 kilometers from London.

The Princess of Wales is making a gradual return to royal duties since she completed her preventive chemotherapy.



