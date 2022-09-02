Public grievances addressed

Rawalpindi : The Deputy Commissioner (DC)-cum-Commissioner, Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq held a khuli kutcherry at Tehsil Office to address the grievances of the public here on Thursday.

The Sub-Registrar (Urban-1) Syed Asad Abbas was also present to resolve all revenue-related issues on the spot. On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, all patwaris (revenue officers), tehsildar, the assistant commissioner (Revenue), Gardawars, and additional district collector revenue (ADCR) were also present on the occasion.

A large number of locals attended the khuli kutcherry and lodged complaints against some revenue officers. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) issued the directions to officers to solve the problems of complainants immediately. Some of the complainants also complained against the ‘tout mafia’ at the Tehsil Office who were openly looting public with both hands. The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi has directed to remove the ‘tout mafia’ from tehsil office otherwise strict action would be taken against concerned officers.

Sub-Registrar (Urban-1) Syed Asad Abbas told ‘The News’ that they were trying to curb all kinds of corruption in revenue-related matters. “We will never spare corrupt elements in the department at any cost,” he warned. He also said that affected people should come to my office directly to resolve their genuine issues.