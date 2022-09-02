Dr Akram Shah paid tribute

LAHORE: Punjab University on Thursday organised a condolence reference to pay tribute to internationally reputed poet, writer, teacher, researcher and former Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning and Principal Oriental College Dr Syed M Akram Shah Ikram. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Iranian Consul General M Reza Nazeri, former VC and PVC Dr M Saleem Mazhar, eminent writer Dr Kh M Zakaria, Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning Prof Dr Moeen Nizami and eminent personalities from the field of literature participated in the event.

In his address, Dr Niaz said that Dr Akram Shah created vast knowledge in literature and his Encyclopedia of Islam was a great masterpiece, he said and added that Dr Akram Shah also became the first honorary member of the Academy of Letters outside Iran, which was a great honour indeed. Iranian Consul General Raza Nazeri said that Iran’s spiritual leader Ayatollah Khamenei had also appreciated the work of Dr Shah. He said that Dr Shah's work on Maulana Rumi would always be remembered. Dr Kh Zakria said that after tireless work, he covered all the concepts of Allama Iqbal's poetry and published three volumes of Daira-e-Muarif-e-Iqbal. He said that Iranians also appreciated the Persian poetry of Dr Shah.