Eric Dane drops raw confession for Rebecca Gayheart in final interview

Eric Dane is opening up about his relationship with Rebecca Gayheart.

In the secretly recorded interview with Netflix titled Famous Last Words, the Grey's Anatomy alum confessed his deep love for Rebecca, sharing a detail on his marriage with the mother of his two kids and why they parted ways.

“Well we still love each other deeply, I just don’t think we want to live with each other,” Dane told Brad Fulchuck during the conversation.

“There’s a lot of love there. I will never, by the time anybody sees this, would have ever fallen in love with another woman as deeply as I fell in love with Rebecca.”

The 50-minute film was released on February 20, hours after Dane's death following his intense ALS battle.

Dane, who welcomed daughters Billie and Georgia with Rebecca, continued, “She’s the mother of my children. And the whole weight of thinking about it was so organic and fortuitous.”

Recalling his first meeting to Rebecca and how he feel in love with her, Dane shared, “I met Rebecca and I turned to her friend and I said, ‘I’m going to marry that girl, I have no idea how serious I was in that moment, but I said that and her friend said, ‘No way. She’s never breaking up with her fiancé, they’re getting married. They’ve been together since they were 15.’”

“You know? Four years later I married her. I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her.”