Prince William and Kate Middleton extend support message after curling team reaches Olympic gold final

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have returned to social media with a public show of support for Team GB after a major moment at the Winter Olympics.

The royal couple shared a personal good luck message after Britain’s men’s curling team bagged a superior place in the gold medal match after defeating Switzerland 8–5 in a tense semi-final at Milano Cortina 2026.

The victory puts Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Hammy McMillan Jr., and Bobby Lammie one step away from Olympic gold, with Canada set as their final opponent.

Posting under an official team social media update, the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote, “Best of luck in the final Bruce, Grant, Hammy and Bobby! We will be cheering you on,” signing off with their initials, “W & C.”

Ahead of the Games, William and Catherine had met members of the British curling squads during a visit to Scotland’s National Curling Academy, where they joined athletes on the ice and spoke with competitors, including mixed doubles curler Jen Dodds and team skip Bruce Mouat.

Both royals maintain strong ties to sport through patronages. Catherine has served as patron of England’s rugby governing bodies since 2022, while William has held the same role with Welsh rugby since 2016, regularly using their platform to publicly support British athletes on major international stages.