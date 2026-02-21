Nvidia CEO praises Elon Musk, calls him an ‘extraordinary engineer'

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praises Elon Musk for his extraordinary capabilities.

The world-leading chip-making giant's CEO reflects upon Musk's contributions to the tech industry and appreciates his efforts as Tesla owner, Grok's CEO, or Starlink's mastermind.

Jensen Huang said he is not just a simple businessman, creative lead or entrepreneur; in fact, Nvidia's CEO expressed that,

"Elon is just an extraordinary engineer, and I love working with him. We've built some amazing computers together."

He further added, "We're going to build many more computers together, and the work that he's doing in Grok, his self-driving car, Optimus—these are all, every single one of them, world class, every single one of them revolutionary, every single one of them going to be gigantic opportunities, and I'm delighted to be working with him on that."

Jensen Huang’s remarks shine a spotlight on Elon Musk’s role as a transformative figure in modern technology, inspiring both admiration and debate.

By labeling him as a “world-class builder,” the statement reflects the broader perception of Musk’s ability to shape industries, influence innovation trends, and leave a lasting impact on society through ambitious, large-scale projects.