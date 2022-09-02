Transgender person stabbed to death in Shershah

A transgender person was stabbed to death in the Shershah area on Thursday. A 34-year-old transgender person, Majid, was stabbed and killed at a house located in Street No 48 in Shershah. Police and rescue workers reached the house and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

According to the police officer on duty, Sub-inspector Mehmood, the deceased person used to live alone in the house where an unidentified person stabbed him to death and fled. The police official said the police had found some clues but they could not share the details with the media as the investigations were at the preliminary level. Police investigators have also seized the mobile phone of the victim and registered a case.

Separately, a teenage boy identified as Imran, 13, son of Zaryan, was injured in a firing incident that took place in Behram Goth within the limits of the Surjani Town police station. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.