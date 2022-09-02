200 traffic cops stationed on highways to keep traffic going

Three heavy lifter vehicles have been put at the disposal of the traffic police for national, Indus and other highways in Sindh, and 200 traffic cops have been stationed there to keep traffic going, said Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday.

Inspector General of Police Memon met an eight-member delegation of officials and members of the All Pakistan Transport Alliance, who called on him at the Central Police Office Karachi to provide relief to flood victims and vehicles for carrying goods to Sindh and other provinces to ensure safe travel.

The delegates informed the IGP about other problems in this regard. Memon said 200 traffic personnel had been deployed to keep the traffic flowing at various places in Naushero Feroze and Nawabshah.

He said three heavy lifter vehicles had also been placed at the disposal of the traffic police and the police stations for immediate removal from roads of heavy vehicles which broke down or got stuck on the highways.

The IGP told the police that the roads of Naushero Feroze and Nawabshah, which are causing traffic jams or obstruction in the flow of traffic due to potholes, should be put in proper condition immediately and the potholes should be repaired.

He appreciated and praised the spirit of the delegation to help the flood victims. He said security was being ensured at all borders, roads and highways and all possible steps were being taken to secure vehicles going to other provinces in connection with the transportation of agricultural commodities, daily necessities and other goods.

The delegates expressed their satisfaction with the police measures and thanked the IGP. They assured him of all possible cooperation.

Sindh police chief Memon also requested the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel on Mehran, National and Indus Highways, as most of the highways are dilapidated due to the floods. He added that due to mile-long queues of vehicles and traffic jams, the timely delivery of relief items to the flood victims was almost delayed, and it was very important to keep the traffic flowing for timely access of relief items to the victims.

If absolutely necessary, the citizens should go to other cities or provinces, but keep in mind the traffic situation on the highways. If citizens postpone non-essential travel for the next few days, the flow of traffic will gradually improve, he remarked.

”Citizens have to work hand in hand with the government to get the flood victims out of difficult situations. This is the time to work together and help the victims, come forward and support the administration and the police in the process of support and cooperation.”