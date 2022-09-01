Marriage hall barred from preparing food

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped a marriage hall from preparing food over violations in Shalimar Town on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon. He said the purpose of the operation was to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food for the wedding ceremonies. PFA watchdogs thoroughly examined the food quality, hygiene issues and food safety standards in a daylong operation.

A team of PFA raided a marriage hall and stopped its production until rectification by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO). He said that PFA took action against the marriage hall for doing business without acquiring the food licence and medical certificates from the competent authority. PFA DG said that the purpose of the licence was to bring the food business under the PFA jurisdiction and keep checks and balances on it. The provincial food regulatory body will not allow anyone to violate the Punjab Pure Food Regulations at any cost, he added.

IPH team to visit flood hit areas: The Institute of Public Health medical team will visit Dera Ghazi Khan and adjacent areas to provide treatment to the flood affectees and prevention of diseases. The IPH team consists of doctors and allied health professionals. Along with providing treatment facilities, medicines will also be given to the patients. Dean IPH Professor Dr Zarfashan Tahir while announcing this informed that the public health experts would also collect blood samples of the affectees for laboratory analysis for the assessment of tendency and occurrence of various diseases in the area. She said that doctors would distribute medicines and ORS packets among the affectees to prevent them from dehydration.

Dean has appealed to the employees of the institute that if they want to donate clothes, shoes, etc. for the flood victims, they can deposit them in the office, the medical team will carry these items with them and will distribute to the needy, dry ration, food items, biscuits, sugar and tea can also be deposited. She asked the employees to pack dry ration, clothes, shoes etc in plastic bags so that the articles can reach to the deserving people safely.