PSW to issue electronic phytosanitary certificates

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Single Window (PSW), in collaboration with the Department of Plant Protection (DPP), has launched electronic processing and issuance of the phytosanitary certificates at the Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

The system eliminates the need for physical visits to the DPP offices, digitises the application, processing, and issuance process of the phytosanitary certificate, and seamlessly integrates the land border clearances with the PSW system already offering the same services at the seaports and international air freight units.

In a statement released by PSW, its chief executive officer, Syed Aftab Haider stated, “Implementation of the electronic phytosanitary certificate at the Torkham border is an important milestone in the PSW journey for digitisation of Pakistan’s cross-border trade and will facilitate the exports of agricultural products and commodities to Afghanistan and Central Asia.”

It was informed that the export rollout would soon be followed by electronic issuance of import permits and release orders on imports of agricultural goods from Afghanistan and Central Asia contributing significantly to the cargo clearance times at Torkham and easing traffic congestion at the border crossing.

In order to support the transition, a team of PSW and DPP officials is at Torkham to provide onsite guidance and training to the traders, clearing agents, and other stakeholders. Training and capacity-building sessions are constantly being conducted by PSW to facilitate the transition to the new system.

The rollout at Torkham will be followed by implementation at Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi border, and other international border crossing points in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan in line with PSW’s gradual implementation strategy.