Standing still

As the floods continue on their bloody course, our country stands helpless before the destruction. Pakistan has faced floods before, but it seems that we did not learn any lessons from the past. Little effort has been made towards rescue operations, while countless lives are at risk.

Our leaders should prioritize saving the people from the flood by coming up with a strong strategy. Moreover, government should also compensate people for the financial losses they have faced.

Anees Soomro

Karachi