Kick it out

Despite putting up a tough fight, the Pakistan cricket team lost to India in the group stage of the Asia Cup. There is absolutely no shame in losing after giving your all.

Regrettably, after the loss, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry implied on Twitter that the incumbent government was to blame for the loss. I implore all the politicians not to bring politics into sports, politics has swallowed far too much already.

Ali Raza Jamali

Shaheed Benazirabad